iShares Russell 2500 ETF $SMMD Stock Position Increased by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2500 ETF comprises about 2.4% of Rossby Financial LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rossby Financial LCC owned about 0.47% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:SMMD opened at $81.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.18. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $82.05.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

