Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Issues Earnings Results

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 42.18%.The business had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.39 million.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:CGAU opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $20.40.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Centerra Gold by 63.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Q4 earnings beat and strong revenue — Centerra reported $0.41 EPS vs. $0.34 consensus and revenue of $401.6M vs. $355.4M expected; healthy net margin (26.4%) and ROE (10.5%) support near-term profitability and were cited on the company's call and slides.

Large reserves upgrade — Centerra announced 2025 year?end mineral reserves and resources, reporting ~58% increase in gold reserves and ~49% increase in copper reserves, which improves the company's long?term production profile and resource valuation.

Quarterly dividend approved — Board approved C$0.07 per share (?C$14.0M / US$10.2M aggregate), payable March 26 to shareholders of record March 12; modest yield but signals cash generation and shareholder returns.

Appearing in value-stock lists / peer comparisons — Recent industry write-ups (including a Zacks comparison vs. Agnico Eagle) and inclusion on value-stock screens can attract income/value investors and analysts' attention.

Supplementary analyst/preview coverage and investor materials — The company posted an earnings presentation and slide deck; third?party previews and outlook pieces (Seeking Alpha, Benzinga, MSN) provide detail but don't materially change the beat/reserves story. These are useful for modeling guidance and management commentary.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Cormark upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc is a gold mining company incorporated in Canada and headquartered in Toronto. The company specializes in the exploration, development and operation of precious metals properties, with a focus on gold production. Centerra’s portfolio includes the Mount Milligan mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Otjikoto mine in Namibia. Both operations produce gold and copper concentrates and employ modern mining methods and processing facilities to optimize recovery rates and minimize environmental impact.

In addition to its producing assets, Centerra is advancing the development of its Greenstone Gold Project in Ontario, Canada, which, upon completion, is expected to become one of Canada’s largest gold mines.

