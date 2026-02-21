American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.890-1.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.44.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $402.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.86%.

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $114,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,208. The trade was a 40.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 10,728.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4,356.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

