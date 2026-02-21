Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. Strawberry Fields REIT had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 10.50%.
Strawberry Fields REIT Trading Up 3.0%
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN STRW opened at $13.03 on Friday. Strawberry Fields REIT has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.36.
