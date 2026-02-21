Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. Strawberry Fields REIT had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

Strawberry Fields REIT Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN STRW opened at $13.03 on Friday. Strawberry Fields REIT has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Strawberry Fields REIT alerts:

Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The 109 healthcare facilities comprise 99 skilled nursing facilities, eight assisted living facilities, and two long-term acute care hospitals.

Receive News & Ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.