Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DASTY. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Dassault Systemes to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systemes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23. Dassault Systemes has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dassault Systemes stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,451 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes is a France-based software company that develops solutions for 3D design, digital mock-up and product lifecycle management (PLM). Founded as a technology spin-off from Dassault Aviation in 1981, the company is headquartered near Paris and has grown into a global provider of engineering and business software used to model, simulate and manage products and processes across their lifecycles. Its platforms and applications are aimed at enabling digital continuity from ideation and design through manufacturing, operation and service.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which integrates applications for computer-aided design (CAD), simulation, data management and collaboration.

