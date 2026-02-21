World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. World Kinect had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 1.66%.World Kinect’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. World Kinect updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.200-2.400 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from World Kinect's conference call:

New leadership (Ira Birns as CEO, Mike Tejada as CFO, John Rau as President) is refocusing the company on simplicity, accountability, and disciplined capital allocation to drive long-term value. Portfolio reshaping : World Kinect is exiting non-core European power and sustainability businesses, selling North American tank wagon/delivery/lubricants (expected close Q2 2026), outsourcing transportation, and redeploying capital into North American cardlock, retail and natural gas to improve returns.

Q4 included large non-GAAP adjustments totaling $325 million (including $247M of impairments and $77M of restructuring/exit charges), volumes declined ~5% in Q4 and gross profit fell 9%, with some residual exit costs expected into H1 2026. Management provided full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $2.20–$2.40 for 2026 and expects Land adjusted operating income to nearly double as margins move closer to the 30% target after exits.

Management provided full-year adjusted EPS guidance of for 2026 and expects Land adjusted operating income to nearly double as margins move closer to the 30% target after exits. Aviation remains the core growth engine (Universal Trip Support adds ~ $70M of gross profit annually) but faces increased competitive pressure; Marine is stable with upside tied to fuel price and volatility improvements.

NYSE:WKC opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55. World Kinect has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is -7.22%.

WKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of World Kinect in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised World Kinect from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $28.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Kinect by 373.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,602,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,598,000 after buying an additional 1,264,684 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in World Kinect by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 702,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,226,000 after purchasing an additional 382,340 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,315,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of World Kinect by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,450,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,597,000 after purchasing an additional 213,145 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in World Kinect by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 183,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 122,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Energy Services, Inc (NYSE: WKC) is a global energy services company specializing in fuel procurement, supply chain management and risk mitigation solutions. The company offers an integrated platform that facilitates the sourcing, trading and logistics of refined fuels, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy products. Its services are designed to help industrial, commercial and institutional clients optimize energy costs, comply with environmental regulations and manage price volatility.

In addition to traditional commodity trading and delivery, World Kinect provides a suite of value-added services that include carbon offset and decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency consulting and emissions reporting.

