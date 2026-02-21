Rekt (rektcoin.com) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week (REKT)

Rekt (rektcoin.com) (REKT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Rekt (rektcoin.com) has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Rekt (rektcoin.com) has a market capitalization of $52.59 million and $453.35 thousand worth of Rekt (rektcoin.com) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rekt (rektcoin.com) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,022.77 or 0.99742086 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,950.37 or 0.99784422 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Rekt (rektcoin.com)

Rekt (rektcoin.com)’s launch date was November 20th, 2024. Rekt (rektcoin.com)’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,041,016,936,692 tokens. Rekt (rektcoin.com)’s official Twitter account is @rektcoin. The official website for Rekt (rektcoin.com) is rekt.com.

Rekt (rektcoin.com) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rekt (rekt.com) (REKT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rekt (rekt.com) has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 281,041,016,936,691.984 in circulation. The last known price of Rekt (rekt.com) is 0.00000019 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $500,459.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rekt.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rekt (rektcoin.com) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rekt (rektcoin.com) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rekt (rektcoin.com) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

