Rossby Financial LCC Has $6.85 Million Stock Position in VanEck Green Bond ETF $GRNB

Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,079 shares during the period. VanEck Green Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Rossby Financial LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rossby Financial LCC owned 4.46% of VanEck Green Bond ETF worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $234,000. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GRNB opened at $24.44 on Friday. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $168.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. VanEck Green Bond ETF’s payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

