Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Sold by Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 98.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,672 shares during the period. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.09 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $80.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2972 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.