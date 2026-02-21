White Pine Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,092 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 172.4% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Key Kraft Heinz News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

In related news, insider Miguel Patricio sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $3,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 686,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,046,797.94. This represents a 15.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.08.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

Featured Articles

