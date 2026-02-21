2,561 Shares in Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU Acquired by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,432,000 after purchasing an additional 86,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,545,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 483.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,310,000 after acquiring an additional 204,983 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 193.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after acquiring an additional 88,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter worth about $19,142,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE LEU opened at $203.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.46. Centrus Energy Corp. has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $464.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.63). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Centrus Energy from $292.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Northland Securities set a $285.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $245.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LEU

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.