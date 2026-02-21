iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Issues Earnings Results

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. iPower had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 5.87%.The business had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter.

iPower Stock Down 3.3%

NASDAQ:IPW opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 3.46. iPower has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $34.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded iPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on iPower in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products. It also provides general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

