Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Omron Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.2150, but opened at $32.65. Omron shares last traded at $32.8050, with a volume of 7,933 shares.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Omron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Omron Trading Up 1.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76.

Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.19). Omron had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Omron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.960-0.960 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Omron Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Omron stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Omron Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Omron were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omron Corporation (OTCMKTS: OMRNY) is a global leader in automation, sensing, and control technologies. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of products and solutions for industrial, healthcare and social systems applications. Its core business segments include industrial automation—featuring programmable logic controllers, sensors, relays, servo motors and temperature controllers—and healthcare products such as blood pressure monitors, digital thermometers and nebulizers.

Founded in 1933 by Kazuma Tateishi in Kyoto, Japan, Omron began with the development of the first Japanese automatic timer.

