iSAM Funds UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 42,931 Sysco Corporation $SYY

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,000. Sysco accounts for about 0.7% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 75.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in Sysco by 875.7% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 94.9% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $453,681.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,165. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $232,454.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,915.32. This trade represents a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 0.6%

SYY opened at $85.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. Sysco Corporation has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $91.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 2.17%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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