Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ACHC Stock Holdings Lifted by Prosight Management LP

Prosight Management LP increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,184 shares during the quarter. Acadia Healthcare accounts for about 1.4% of Prosight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Prosight Management LP’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACHC. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,423,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,327,000 after purchasing an additional 993,205 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.1% in the third quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,337,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,869,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 119.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 94,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 51,326 shares during the period.

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Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $31.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $821.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.10 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 33.29%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.15.

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More Acadia Healthcare News

Here are the key news stories impacting Acadia Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Acadia added Daniel Cancelmi to its Board of Directors, a governance move that can be viewed positively as expanding board expertise and oversight. Article Title

Acadia added Daniel Cancelmi to its Board of Directors, a governance move that can be viewed positively as expanding board expertise and oversight. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data shows zero shares and days-to-cover of 0.0 — the release appears to contain anomalous or missing data (NaN/0) and therefore provides no clear signal about bearish positioning.

Reported short-interest data shows zero shares and days-to-cover of 0.0 — the release appears to contain anomalous or missing data (NaN/0) and therefore provides no clear signal about bearish positioning. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple near-term and multi-year EPS estimates and keeps a “Hold” rating. Key changes include Q2 2026 EPS cut to $0.49 (from $0.66), FY2026 to $1.48 (from $1.85), and FY2027 to $1.55 (from $1.96), plus several quarter-by-quarter reductions across 2026–2027. These downward revisions lower investor expectations and are the main reason for today’s downward pressure on the stock.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

See Also

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