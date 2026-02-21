Scroll (SCR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $8.66 Million

Scroll (SCR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Scroll has a market capitalization of $8.66 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scroll token can currently be bought for $0.0456 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Scroll has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Scroll Profile

Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,000,000 tokens. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @scroll_zkp. The official message board for Scroll is scroll.io/blog. The official website for Scroll is scroll.io.

Scroll Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scroll (SCR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Scroll platform. Scroll has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 190,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Scroll is 0.04558933 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $2,194,441.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scroll.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scroll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scroll using one of the exchanges listed above.

