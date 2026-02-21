Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.7028, but opened at $0.75. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $0.6970, with a volume of 969,948 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on UP. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $440.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $183.84 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the second quarter worth $27,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Inc is a membership-driven private aviation company that provides on-demand charter flights and flight card services to corporate clients and high-net-worth individuals. The company operates a combination of owned and managed aircraft, including turboprops and light to midsize jets, and supplements its fleet through a network of partner operators. Its digital platform allows members to book flights, manage itineraries and access empty-leg opportunities with real-time pricing and availability.

Through tiered membership programs, Wheels Up offers flexible access to private air travel without the long-term commitments typically associated with fractional ownership.

