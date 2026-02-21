Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Trend Micro Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.59, but opened at $37.70. Trend Micro shares last traded at $37.95, with a volume of 10,543 shares.

Trend Micro Trading Down 0.5%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $476.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.96 million. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trend Micro Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated is a global cybersecurity company that develops software and services to protect data and networks from evolving digital threats. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with additional offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, the company offers solutions designed to safeguard businesses, governments and individual users. Since its founding in 1988, Trend Micro has focused on leveraging advanced threat intelligence and machine learning to deliver proactive security measures.

The company’s product portfolio spans endpoint security, network defense, cloud security and threat intelligence services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.