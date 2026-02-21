Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $2.23. Curaleaf shares last traded at $2.3555, with a volume of 33,131 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on CURLF. Zacks Research raised Curaleaf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Curaleaf to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc is a leading American cannabis company engaged in the cultivation, processing and distribution of both medical and adult-use cannabis products. Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Curaleaf operates cultivation facilities, processing centers and retail dispensaries across multiple U.S. jurisdictions. The company’s vertically integrated model allows it to manage the entirety of its supply chain, from seed to sale, ensuring consistent quality and compliance with stringent regulatory requirements.

Curaleaf’s product portfolio spans a wide range of formats, including premium flower, vaporizer cartridges, edibles, tinctures, topicals and concentrates.

