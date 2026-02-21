Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $5.90 on Major Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $104.95 million and $16.69 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.90 or 0.00008647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.79 or 0.00380931 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,796,210 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen’s native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen’s flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table aboveTelegram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Medium, Instagram, DiscordWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.