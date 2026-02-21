Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Reaches $0.88 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $15.48 million and $1.47 thousand worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.79 or 0.00380931 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008647 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is btgofficial.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, Youtube, Reddit, Medium”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.