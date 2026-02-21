DeXe (DEXE) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $88.47 Million

DeXe (DEXE) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $88.47 million and $6.74 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeXe token can now be purchased for $2.43 or 0.00003557 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeXe has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,022.77 or 0.99742086 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,950.37 or 0.99784422 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DeXe Token Profile

DeXe’s launch date was September 28th, 2020. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. The official message board for DeXe is dexenetwork.medium.com.

DeXe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 83,733,681.65159213 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.49336044 USD and is up 8.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $7,944,591.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using U.S. dollars.

