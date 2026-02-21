Imagination Park Entertainment Inc (CNSX:IP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Imagination Park Entertainment Inc (CNSX:IP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd.

Imagination Park Entertainment Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average of $43.69. Imagination Park Entertainment has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $60.36.

Imagination Park Entertainment Company Profile

Imagination Park Entertainment Inc creates engaging and interactive content to users through a cloud-based augmented reality (AR) enterprise platform in Canada. Its products include XenoMark, an AR content activation mobile app that allows to create and deploy AR activations by location and visual markers; XenoPlay, an AR mobile browser app; and XenoCloud, a centralized content management system. The company was formerly known as GeoNovus Media Corp. and changed its name to Imagination Park Entertainment Inc in May 2016.

