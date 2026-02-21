Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd.

Chemed has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Chemed has a payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chemed to earn $23.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE traded up $3.24 on Friday, hitting $475.35. 124,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,831. Chemed has a one year low of $408.42 and a one year high of $623.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.47.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

