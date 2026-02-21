Wolfe Research Issues Positive Forecast for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock Price

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wolfe Research from $175.00 to $186.00 in a report published on Friday morning,MarketScreener reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.75.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of LYV stock traded up $5.42 on Friday, hitting $162.88. 6,894,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -678.65, a P/E/G ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.26. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $112.88 and a one year high of $175.25.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 1.79%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,924,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 22.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,725,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,196,000 after buying an additional 1,763,511 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $173,380,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,996,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,503,000 after buying an additional 1,099,350 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 653.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,191,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Key Live Nation Entertainment News

Here are the key news stories impacting Live Nation Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and operating drivers — Revenue rose ~11% Y/Y to $6.31B, driven by concert sales, sponsorships and ticketing upsells; several outlets report the quarter beat top?line expectations, supporting optimism about demand. Live Nation’s Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Q4 revenue beat and operating drivers — Revenue rose ~11% Y/Y to $6.31B, driven by concert sales, sponsorships and ticketing upsells; several outlets report the quarter beat top?line expectations, supporting optimism about demand. Positive Sentiment: Big-bank price target upgrades — JPMorgan and Bank of America both raised their targets to $180 and kept bullish ratings (Overweight/Buy), signaling analyst conviction that upside remains as concert demand persists. Benzinga

Big-bank price target upgrades — JPMorgan and Bank of America both raised their targets to $180 and kept bullish ratings (Overweight/Buy), signaling analyst conviction that upside remains as concert demand persists. Neutral Sentiment: Company outlook and call commentary — Management signaled strong global demand and suggested 2026 could be a record year, which supports growth expectations but relies on continued touring and monetization. Live Nation signals record 2026

Company outlook and call commentary — Management signaled strong global demand and suggested 2026 could be a record year, which supports growth expectations but relies on continued touring and monetization. Neutral Sentiment: Trading halt around earnings — Shares were temporarily halted for a news release, a routine market reaction to material company announcements. (No link)

Trading halt around earnings — Shares were temporarily halted for a news release, a routine market reaction to material company announcements. (No link) Negative Sentiment: Antitrust litigation risk remains — A judge rejected Live Nation’s bid to dismiss portions of the DOJ/state lawsuit, allowing key claims to proceed to trial; this legal overhang increases regulatory and financial uncertainty. Judge rejects Live Nation bid to dismiss US lawsuit

Antitrust litigation risk remains — A judge rejected Live Nation’s bid to dismiss portions of the DOJ/state lawsuit, allowing key claims to proceed to trial; this legal overhang increases regulatory and financial uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and cash flow pressures — EPS missed estimates (-$1.06 vs ~-1.00) and the quarter showed operating/net losses, negative operating cash flow and elevated capex/spending, which keeps margin and balance?sheet scrutiny high despite a large cash balance. QuiverQuant Q4 earnings summary

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company’s core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry’s largest ticketing platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.