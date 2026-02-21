Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CocaCola by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,885,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,464,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,189 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,846,270,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,281,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,170,000 after purchasing an additional 285,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 10.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,328,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,962,000 after buying an additional 2,497,585 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CocaCola by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,557,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,954,000 after buying an additional 2,423,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $26,046,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,410,296.60. The trade was a 49.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Positive Sentiment: Coca?Cola raised its quarterly dividend (now $0.53/share) and confirmed the payout schedule — a ~3.9% bump and the 64th consecutive annual increase, reinforcing its Dividend King status and attracting income investors. Coca?Cola Raises Dividend

Coca?Cola raised its quarterly dividend (now $0.53/share) and confirmed the payout schedule — a ~3.9% bump and the 64th consecutive annual increase, reinforcing its Dividend King status and attracting income investors. Positive Sentiment: Management is executing a CEO succession that pairs a digital?first push with the dividend growth story — investors view this as continuity with a growth tilt, supporting multiple expansion. CEO Shift and Strategy

Management is executing a CEO succession that pairs a digital?first push with the dividend growth story — investors view this as continuity with a growth tilt, supporting multiple expansion. Positive Sentiment: Industry coverage highlights that health?focused product innovation and digital/channel growth could offset input?cost pressure for soft drink makers, favoring leaders like KO. Soft Drinks Industry Outlook

Industry coverage highlights that health?focused product innovation and digital/channel growth could offset input?cost pressure for soft drink makers, favoring leaders like KO. Positive Sentiment: Some bullish commentary and price targets (e.g., articles arguing KO can reach triple?digits) add optimism to momentum traders. Bullish Price Target

Some bullish commentary and price targets (e.g., articles arguing KO can reach triple?digits) add optimism to momentum traders. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets note increased investor attention and search interest in KO — higher visibility can amplify moves in either direction but is not direct fundamental news. Investor Attention Note

Zacks and other outlets note increased investor attention and search interest in KO — higher visibility can amplify moves in either direction but is not direct fundamental news. Neutral Sentiment: Coca?Cola disclosed executive pay details ahead of the CEO transition — useful for governance-focused investors but unlikely to move fundamentals materially in the short term. Exec Pay Disclosure

Coca?Cola disclosed executive pay details ahead of the CEO transition — useful for governance-focused investors but unlikely to move fundamentals materially in the short term. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed an EPS beat ($0.58 vs. $0.56) but a slight revenue miss; management set FY?2026 EPS guidance of ~3.21–3.24 — mixed operational data that supports the dividend case but tempers growth expectations.

Recent quarterly results showed an EPS beat ($0.58 vs. $0.56) but a slight revenue miss; management set FY?2026 EPS guidance of ~3.21–3.24 — mixed operational data that supports the dividend case but tempers growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Benzinga warns KO’s value score has weakened after a ~15% YTD rally and highlights a tepid 2026 outlook, raising concerns that upside may be limited absent stronger top?line momentum. Valuation/Outlook Warning

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CocaCola from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

CocaCola Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $343.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.00 and a 200 day moving average of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 67.11%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Featured Articles

