AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. AdvanSix had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $359.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.85 million.

Here are the key takeaways from AdvanSix’s conference call:

Delivered full-year adjusted EBITDA of $157 million and Q4 $25 million , generating $6 million of free cash flow in 2025 despite trough nylon markets.

and Q4 , generating of free cash flow in 2025 despite trough nylon markets. Plant nutrients are a standout—granular ammonium sulfate volumes are up ~ 10% YTD, with record ammonia and sulfuric acid production and management projecting another year of sales growth.

YTD, with record ammonia and sulfuric acid production and management projecting another year of sales growth. Management warns of meaningful input-cost headwinds—sulfur near $500/ton and higher natural gas—plus a ~ $8–$10 million first-quarter earnings hit from winter-storm disruptions and related operating moderation.

and higher natural gas—plus a ~ first-quarter earnings hit from winter-storm disruptions and related operating moderation. 2026 priorities include reduced CapEx of $75–$95 million and a productivity program targeting ~ $30 million in annual run-rate savings, while planned turnarounds are expected to reduce pre-tax income by $20–$25 million (mostly Q2).

and a productivity program targeting ~ in annual run-rate savings, while planned turnarounds are expected to reduce pre-tax income by (mostly Q2). Sees material upside from carbon incentives—expects about $18 million in 2026 45Q credits upon DOE lifecycle approval and projects over $100 million through 2029, though cash refunds remain subject to IRS audit timing.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

AdvanSix stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.80. 559,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,973. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AdvanSix has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.72.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth about $11,479,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 55.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 948,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 337,908 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 226,756 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,526,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue outperformance — AdvanSix reported strong fourth?quarter sales, with revenue above Street estimates, signaling demand resilience in the businesses. Press Release / Slide Deck

Positive Sentiment: $30M annual cost?savings plan and 2026 FCF target — Management announced a program to shave roughly $30 million of annual costs and is targeting improved free cash flow in 2026, which supports margin recovery and longer?term cash generation. AdvanSix plans $30M annual cost savings

Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — Company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.16/share (about a 3.4% yield), which may attract income?oriented investors and support the share base. (Record/ex?dividend timing disclosed in the release.)

Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call materials and transcript available — Management provided slides and a full earnings?call transcript that give detail on segment performance and actions; useful for investors assessing execution risk and timing of the cost cuts. Earnings Presentation Earnings Call Transcript

Negative Sentiment: Mixed/soft profit metrics — Some outlets reported that Q4 profits trailed forecasts or were weaker than hoped even as revenue grew; margins and EPS remain under pressure, which tempers the positive revenue story. MSN: Revenue up, profits trail forecasts

Negative Sentiment: Input?cost headwinds persist — Management cites raw?material and energy cost pressures that continue to compress near?term margins; the benefits of cost actions are targeted for 2026 rather than immediate relief. Article on cost headwinds

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASIX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

About AdvanSix

(Get Free Report)

AdvanSix, Inc (NYSE: ASIX) is an integrated chemical manufacturer specializing in the production of nylon 6 intermediates and related co?products. Established as a publicly traded spin?off from Honeywell Specialty Chemicals in June 2016, the company is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

The company’s principal product is caprolactam, the key building block for nylon 6 resin, used in fibers and engineering plastics across industries. In addition to caprolactam and nylon 6 resin, AdvanSix produces ammonium sulfate fertilizer and industrial chemicals such as phenol and acetone.

Featured Stories

