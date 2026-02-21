CARV (CARV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $18.32 Million

CARV (CARV) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. CARV has a market cap of $8.49 million and $18.32 million worth of CARV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CARV has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CARV token can currently be bought for $0.0679 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CARV Token Profile

CARV launched on February 11th, 2022. CARV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 tokens. CARV’s official message board is medium.com/@carv. CARV’s official Twitter account is @carv_official. CARV’s official website is carv.io.

CARV Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CARV (CARV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. CARV has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 507,620,477 in circulation. The last known price of CARV is 0.06801663 USD and is up 12.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $13,890,416.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://carv.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CARV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CARV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CARV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

