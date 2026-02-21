MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Trading Down 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 and last traded at GBX 0.10. Approximately 3,279,219 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 12,200,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11.

MediaZest Stock Up 9.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.92 million, a PE ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Abdool bought 5,882,353 shares of MediaZest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £58,823.53. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM in February 2005.

