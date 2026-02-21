Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Nissan Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 250,206 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 147,699 shares.The stock last traded at $5.6325 and had previously closed at $5.92.

NSANY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Nomura raised shares of Nissan Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nissan Motor presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.44.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, known for the design, development, production and sale of a wide range of vehicles. The company’s core business includes passenger cars, crossovers, trucks and commercial vehicles, as well as luxury models sold under its Infiniti brand. Nissan is also a pioneer in electric vehicle technology, having introduced its flagship EV model, the Leaf, which has become one of the world’s best-selling electric cars.

In addition to conventional internal combustion engines, Nissan has invested heavily in hybrid and battery-electric powertrains, advanced driver-assistance systems and connected-car technologies.

