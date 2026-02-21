Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Nissan Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 250,206 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 147,699 shares.The stock last traded at $5.6325 and had previously closed at $5.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NSANY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Nomura raised shares of Nissan Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nissan Motor presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
View Our Latest Report on Nissan Motor
Nissan Motor Trading Up 0.9%
Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
Nissan Motor Company Profile
Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, known for the design, development, production and sale of a wide range of vehicles. The company’s core business includes passenger cars, crossovers, trucks and commercial vehicles, as well as luxury models sold under its Infiniti brand. Nissan is also a pioneer in electric vehicle technology, having introduced its flagship EV model, the Leaf, which has become one of the world’s best-selling electric cars.
In addition to conventional internal combustion engines, Nissan has invested heavily in hybrid and battery-electric powertrains, advanced driver-assistance systems and connected-car technologies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nissan Motor
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.