Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$126.00 to C$132.00. The stock traded as high as C$115.67 and last traded at C$115.44, with a volume of 252058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$114.73.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CP. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$121.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Desjardins set a C$130.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$137.00 to C$124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$119.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$119.57.

In related news, insider John Kenneth Brooks sold 14,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.53, for a total transaction of C$1,536,902.85. Also, insider Cassandra P. Quach sold 4,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.35, for a total value of C$423,217.25. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$103.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$103.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported C$1.33 EPS for the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of C$3.92 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.3438583 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

