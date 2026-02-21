Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $159.66 and last traded at $160.04, with a volume of 696674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CHKP. Barclays reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $211.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.80.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.0%

The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.59 and its 200 day moving average is $189.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.63. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.