Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) COO Jose Manuel Otero Sells 3,016 Shares

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) COO Jose Manuel Otero sold 3,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $19,302.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 125,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,944. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:LXEO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.29. 659,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,432. The firm has a market cap of $459.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.78. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63.

Get Lexeo Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LXEO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Lexeo Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXEO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 142.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,589,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,474 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 150.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel, precision?designed therapies for central nervous system disorders. The company’s research platform leverages advanced medicinal chemistry to create next?generation psychedelic-inspired compounds aimed at treating a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression and substance use disorders.

The company’s pipeline features proprietary synthetic molecules engineered to target specific neural pathways while improving safety and tolerability profiles over traditional treatments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.