Litecoin Cash Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 52.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $82.55 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 820,636,669 coins and its circulating supply is 820,635,731 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency. Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 820,630,129.64542554 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00203574 USD and is up 50.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $80.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

