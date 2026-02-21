Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$21.65 and last traded at C$21.56, with a volume of 167868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.08.

PXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Roth Mkm set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Parex Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.90.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is presently 92.82%.

Parex Resources Inc engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil. The company brings technology utilized in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin to South American basins with large oil-in-place potential. Majority of the company’s properties are focused in Colombia, where it pays a royalty or tax to the government for its operations. Parex depends on a team of geologists and geophysicists, in partnership with technologies such as 3D seismic surveying, to help exploration efforts.

