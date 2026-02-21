LBG Media (LON:LBG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 71 and last traded at GBX 74.20, with a volume of 162122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.40.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 price objective on shares of LBG Media in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 170.
LBG Media (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported GBX 5.10 earnings per share for the quarter. LBG Media had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LBG Media plc will post 8.3434836 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LBG Media is a multi-brand, multi-channel digital youth publisher and is a leading disrupter in the digital media and social publishing sectors. The Group produces and distributes digital content across a range of mediums including video, editorial, image, audio, and experience (virtual and augmented reality). Since its inception in 2012, the Group has curated a diverse collection of ten core specialist brands using social media platforms (primarily Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, Youtube and TikTok) and has built multiple websites to reach new audiences and drive engagement.
