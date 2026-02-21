ETHPoW (ETHW) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $36.30 Million

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last week, ETHPoW has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One ETHPoW coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular exchanges. ETHPoW has a total market capitalization of $36.30 million and $5.12 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ETHPoW

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency. EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 0.32807731 USD and is up 3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $3,796,158.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

