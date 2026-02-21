North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 408 and last traded at GBX 403.50, with a volume of 83447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 406.
North American Income Trust Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £463.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 381.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 362.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 12.03 and a quick ratio of 7.40.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other North American Income Trust news, insider John Adebiyi purchased 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 387 per share, for a total transaction of £452.79. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About North American Income Trust
Leading US companies picked for their higher income potential
