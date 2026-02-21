Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Up 7.8% – Here’s Why

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.3350. Approximately 21,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 133,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Falcon’s Beyond Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Falcon's Beyond Global alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FBYD

Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Down 5.4%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market cap of $512.09 million, a P/E ratio of -35.25 and a beta of -1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 8,008.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

(Get Free Report)

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon’s Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon’s Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.