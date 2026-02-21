Lisk Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $32.13 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000571 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000121 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 226,689,802 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @lisk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program?—?meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, YouTube”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

