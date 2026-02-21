BitShares (BTS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $78.44 Thousand

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. BitShares has a market cap of $3.23 million and $78.44 thousand worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000820 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2015. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,996,370,448 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin. Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong. BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS). Telegram, GitHub”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.