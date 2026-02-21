Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $102.05 million and $11.04 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,548,025,302 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasis.net. The official message board for Oasis Network is oasis.net/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,547,994,006 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.01391957 USD and is up 9.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $11,120,969.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasis.net/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

