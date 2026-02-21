UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Reaches $8.20 on Major Exchanges

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $8.20 or 0.00012008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $7.55 billion and $3.71 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00081130 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 67.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 921,306,945 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

