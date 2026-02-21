WEMIX (WEMIX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $773.21 Thousand

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $144.17 million and $773.21 thousand worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,227.05 or 0.99957043 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX launched on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 552,473,210 coins and its circulating supply is 462,277,841 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 552,473,209.5478008 with 462,277,841.3255647 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.31305584 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $881,464.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

