Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Tops One Day Volume of $995.84 Thousand

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $44.09 million and approximately $995.84 thousand worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001467 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 44,078,677 tokens. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gemini Dollar’s official website is www.gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

