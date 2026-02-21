Nosana Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $17.17 Million (NOS)

Nosana (NOS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Nosana token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nosana has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Nosana has a market cap of $17.17 million and approximately $306.89 thousand worth of Nosana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nosana

Nosana’s launch date was January 17th, 2022. Nosana’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nosana is nosana.io. Nosana’s official Twitter account is @nosana_ai. The official message board for Nosana is nosana.medium.com.

Nosana Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nosana (NOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Nosana has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 48,197,665 in circulation. The last known price of Nosana is 0.17237918 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $331,029.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nosana.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nosana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nosana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nosana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

