Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $9.33 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $9.33 or 0.00013676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.03 billion and approximately $207.72 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000247 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 463,441,061 coins and its circulating supply is 431,771,961 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, Meetup, GitHub, Reddit, MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

