DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) 1-Day Volume Tops $9.07 Million

DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. DeepBook Protocol has a total market cap of $137.28 million and $9.07 million worth of DeepBook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBook Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepBook Protocol has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepBook Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,022.77 or 0.99742086 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,950.37 or 0.99784422 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DeepBook Protocol Token Profile

DeepBook Protocol’s launch date was October 13th, 2024. DeepBook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,781,258,598 tokens. The official website for DeepBook Protocol is deepbook.tech. DeepBook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @deepbookonsui.

Buying and Selling DeepBook Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. DeepBook Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,781,258,598.22222 in circulation. The last known price of DeepBook Protocol is 0.02880986 USD and is up 5.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $17,103,715.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deepbook.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBook Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBook Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepBook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepBook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.