Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 22,280 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2026

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manuka Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. Darden Wealth Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 811,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,881,000 after acquiring an additional 43,543 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9%

IEFA opened at $97.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.87 and a 200-day moving average of $89.21. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $98.24.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

