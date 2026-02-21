Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Acquired by Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 406.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.3% of Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,424,000 after buying an additional 1,457,109 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,223,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,843,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $608.81 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $637.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $616.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $604.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Positive Sentiment: Supreme Court rulings against the administration’s tariff actions remove a prominent source of trade-policy risk that had threatened technology supply chains and NDX constituents, supporting tech-heavy ETFs like QQQ. Article Title

Supreme Court rulings against the administration’s tariff actions remove a prominent source of trade-policy risk that had threatened technology supply chains and NDX constituents, supporting tech-heavy ETFs like QQQ. Positive Sentiment: The Federal Reserve is signaling no rate changes in the near future, which reduces the immediate risk of policy tightening and tends to favor growth and long-duration tech stocks that dominate QQQ. Article Title

The Federal Reserve is signaling no rate changes in the near future, which reduces the immediate risk of policy tightening and tends to favor growth and long-duration tech stocks that dominate QQQ. Positive Sentiment: High-profile investors increased exposure to QQQ/large-cap tech in Q4, signaling institutional confidence in AI and secular growth themes that QQQ concentrates. That buyer interest is supportive for ETF flows and sentiment. Article Title

High-profile investors increased exposure to QQQ/large-cap tech in Q4, signaling institutional confidence in AI and secular growth themes that QQQ concentrates. That buyer interest is supportive for ETF flows and sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Market updates (pre-market commentary) show intraday swings and mixed momentum into the session — useful for short-term traders but not a clear directional signal for long-term QQQ holders. Article Title

Market updates (pre-market commentary) show intraday swings and mixed momentum into the session — useful for short-term traders but not a clear directional signal for long-term QQQ holders. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlighting thematic strategies (e.g., QQQM/AI exposures, passive investing takes) underscores the long-term AI growth narrative for Nasdaq-focused ETFs but doesn’t change near-term risk/return. Article Title

Coverage highlighting thematic strategies (e.g., QQQM/AI exposures, passive investing takes) underscores the long-term AI growth narrative for Nasdaq-focused ETFs but doesn’t change near-term risk/return. Negative Sentiment: Warnings that an AI-driven sell-off may continue add near-term downside risk for heavily AI/tech-weighted funds such as QQQ; elevated volatility could pressure multiples. Article Title

Warnings that an AI-driven sell-off may continue add near-term downside risk for heavily AI/tech-weighted funds such as QQQ; elevated volatility could pressure multiples. Negative Sentiment: Q4 GDP and December PCE data show slower growth but persistent inflation — a mix that could keep markets cautious about future policy and corporate margins, posing risk to cyclically sensitive tech names. Article Title

Q4 GDP and December PCE data show slower growth but persistent inflation — a mix that could keep markets cautious about future policy and corporate margins, posing risk to cyclically sensitive tech names. Negative Sentiment: Although the Supreme Court struck down the tariff plan, several pieces note lingering policy maneuvers and legal/administrative follow-ups—meaning political risk hasn’t fully disappeared. That uncertainty can keep a lid on valuations for now. Article Title

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

